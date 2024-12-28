Kanye West Slammed For Hiding Nazi Symbolism In New Yeezy Clothing Collection

Kanye West has been heavily criticized for including hidden Nazi symbols in his latest line of Yeezy clothing.

The rapper and fashion designer launched the range of clothing on Thursday (December 26) and it includes a variety of T-shirts, hoodies and jackets, among other items — all available for $20 each.

The clothes feature various logos including one which resembles the Wolfsangel, a symbol closely associated with Nazi Germany as it was worn by various SS (Schutzstaffel) units during the Second World War.

Today, the symbol is associated with neo-Nazis and is used by the Aryan Nations white supremacist gang as their logo.

The move sparked backlash on social media, with one user writing: “Nazi symbols again I’m so fucking done.”

Another said: “This the most blatant Nazi shit Yeezy has ever released and y’all are choosing to not see it!”