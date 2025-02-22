Kanye West Slammed For Suggesting Cassie ‘Extorted’ Diddy With Rape Lawsuit

Kanye West has come under fire for making yet more insensitive comments Cassie‘s sexual assault allegations against Diddy.

In yet another string of inflammatory social media posts late Thursday (February 20), Ye appeared to cast doubt on the singer’s lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend and suggest that it was extortion.

“Did Cassie extort Puff?” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The lawsuit, which was filed in November 2023 and settled the following day, accused the Bad Boy boss of sexually and physically abusing Cassie during their decade-long relationship.

While Diddy initially denied the allegations, footage emerged months later of him brutally attacking the “Me & U” hitmaker in a hotel in 2016, lending credence to her claims.

The mogul subsequently apologized for his actions and said he was “disgusted” by his behavior.



Kanye West was widely criticized for his comment, with one user sternly replying: “Don’t release whatever music you’re gonna release.”

Another disappointed fan said: “Crazy to think this n-gga made My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, the single best album I ever heard in any genre of music……now cuz mind is completely gone.”



A third person simply told him: “Delete this bruh.”

The Chicago native sparked similar outrage earlier this month when he declared his support for Diddy and attempted to justify his attack on Cassie.