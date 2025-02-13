Kanye West sued by Jewish employee who claims the rapper harassed her and routinely praised Nazi leader Adolf Hitler

Kanye West is facing yet another lawsuit from a former employee who claims the rapper harassed her and routinely praised Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

The Jewish woman behind the suit, who’s suing under a Jane Doe pseudonym, claims she was fired in June 2024 for complaining about Ye’s antisemitism after a chaotic six months working as a marketing specialist for the Yeezy brand.

Court documents obtained by TMZ show West once texted the woman and others “Welcome to the first day of working for Hitler,” as well as similar messages like “I Am A NAZI” when she suggested he issue a statement condemning antisemitism.

Other text messages show West verbally abusing the woman and sending her unwanted p0rnography.

According to the suit, the woman was fired one day after she reported West’s behaviour to her manager.

“Unable to control his prejudice, (West) rewarded Plaintiff with the same antisemitic vitriol he recently condemned to the public,” the lawsuit claims. “(West) carried out a calculated campaign to threaten and psychologically torment Jewish people around him, specifically Plaintiff.”

The suit seeks damages for discrimination, creating a hostile work environment, harassment, retaliation, and breach of oral contract to pay wages.