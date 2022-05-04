Kanye West is reportedly being sued by a US pastor over a piece of sampled audio used in a track on his latest album Donda.

TMZ reported that Texas court documents showed that Bishop David Paul Moten said parts of the sermon were used for 70 seconds in total on the track Come To Life.

It amounts to more than 20% of the just over five-minute track. In the documents, Bishop Moten reportedly says it is the latest example of Kanye and the music industry “wilfully and egregiously sampling sound recordings of others without consent or permission”.

The phrase “my soul cries out hallelujah and I thank God for saving me” is heard at the start of the track and there are other snippets too.

Bishop Moten is also said to be suing UMG Recordings, Def Jam Recordings and G.O.O.D Music over the song.

Damages are being sought from all of them, TMZ said, adding that it had sought comment from Kanye and not heard back.

Come To Life is on the rapper’s 10th studio album, Donda, released last year.