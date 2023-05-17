Kanye West To Trademark Yeezy Shoes After Adidas Charity Sale

American rapper, Kanye West, has filed to trademark Yeezy Sock Shoes after Adidas said it would sell the remaining Yeezy shoes and donate the proceeds to charity, Daily Mail reported on Saturday.

West appears to be trying to get back into the shoe game after Adidas cut ties with him last year over a string of anti-Semitic remarks.

West’s Mascotte Holdings Inc. submitted the documents on May 4 and they listed the product as ‘YZY SOCK SHOES.’

The rapper is pushing forward even as Adidas said it planned to sell its remaining stock of Yeezy shoes without his branding and will donate its proceeds to charity.

It’s unclear whether West will sell the sock shoes after getting his trademark after Adidas ended its relationship with him.

However, the rapper is still moving forward with his 2024 presidential campaign and his organisation is still named Kanye 2020 after the last election