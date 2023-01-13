Kanye West Weds Ex-wife’s Look-alike In Secret

Rapper, Kanye West, has married an architectural designer, Bianca Censori, who bears striking resemblance to his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, in a private ceremony.

According to TMZ on Friday, West, who is now formally known as Ye, had wedded Censori, who used to work as an architectural designer at his label, Yeezy for several years.

It was reported that they recently had a private ceremony to celebrate their love, although they had yet to file a marriage certificate to make it legal.

His divorce from Kardashian was legally finalised in 2022.