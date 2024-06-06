Kanye West’s Calabasas, California ranch is in complete ruin.

The once-glamorous $2.2 million property now lies in utter disrepair, with the latest photos showing it abandoned.

Since their 2021 split, Kim Kardashian has maintained the lavish Hidden Hills estate, just a stone’s throw away from Kanye West’s crumbling ranch which he purchased in 2018.

West’s ranch was a hub for his Sunday Service gatherings and the headquarters of his Donda Academy.

But now, the latest images reveal the home is uninhabited and falling apart.

One photo shows a massive hole at the front entrance, with debris and roof fragments strewn across the ground.

Kanye West?s Calabasas ranch is seen in complete ruins

This isn’t the first home West has left to crumble. He bought a 4,000-square-foot oceanfront property in Malibu in September 2021, enlisting the Pritzker-winning architect Tadao Ando and top contractors for a major overhaul.

However, work on the $60 million mansion screeched to a halt last year after West dissolved his construction company amid financial woes sparked by his notorious antisemitic remarks.

By April 2023, Malibu neighbors told TMZ that West’s mansion was “left to rot” with no activity for months.

His antisemitic rants also cost him dearly, slashing his net worth by about $1.6 billion and knocking him off Forbes’ billionaires list, CBS News recently reported.

He is currently trying to sell the Malibu property and is already facing an $18 million loss after cutting the price to $39 million from its initial listing price of $53 million.

West still owns land in Calabasas and a sprawling Wyoming ranch, where he lived during the final days of his marriage to Kardashian.