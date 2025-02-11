Kanye West’s X account is deactivated by Elon Musk

Kanye West’s X account has been deactivated after a tirade of anti-Semitic, misogynistic, and racist comments as Elon Musk confirmed the public ‘won’t be seeing’ his account anymore.

Kanye West’s recent X posts have included references to Nazis, Hitler, and derogatory remarks about Jewish individuals, some even targeting Musk.

On Friday alone, he posted over 20 tweets, including statements such as, “I’m never apologizing for my Jewish comments. I can say whatever the f*** I wanna say forever.” He further claimed, “Jewish people don’t run me no more,” and, “Some of my best friends are Jewish and I don’t trust any of them,” followed by a laughing emoji.

The American rapper, 47, also took a shot at Taylor Swift during the Super Bowl on Sunday night, sparking more anti-Semitic sentiments.

Regarding Swift, he tweeted, ‘IF ITS ABOUT THE CULTURE … WHY ARE WE LETTING TAYLOR SWIFT BE SEEN ON TV SINGING A SONG ABOUT TAKING A BLACK MAN DOWN AND ACCUSING OF THINGS THAT CAN TAKE A BLACK MAN DOWN FOR LIFE.’

West was seemingly making reference to Taylor Swift at last week’s Grammys dancing to Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss track Not Like Us.

‘Given what he has posted, his account is now classified as NSFW. You should not be seeing that anymore,’ Elon Musk confirmed

In Kanye’s final tweet on Sunday night he wrote: ‘I’m logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent.’

He continued: ‘It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board. It was like an Ayahuasca trip.

‘Love all of you who gave me the energy and attention. To we connect again. Good afternoon and goodnight.’