KANYELELE GOLD IN MPIKA LOOTED- HON. KAPYANGA

KANYELELE GOLD IN MPIKA LOOTED- KAPYANGA

Parliament buildings, 28th June 2023

I have a critical announcement to make regarding an alarming situation unfolding in Kanyelele.

We are pursuing a mattter where, a politically connected company, mining illegally on full scale, has been exploiting the newly discovered gold deposits in our constituency.

They have been conducting unlawful mining operations for the past month, extracting gold by mining the soil and ferry it to a secret location (which we have discovered) and later do the separation.

Last week, while attempting to transport additional equipment, there was a derailment on the bridge connecting Kanyelele and Mutamba villages, and their equipments have literally damaged the bridge.

Even more troubling, we possess solid evidence that exposes all those involved. Even yesternight, they had a meeting at a named lodge in Trench and we are in custody of all conversation thereof where they vowed to ensure that all of our people are evicted from the site in Kanyelele.

Disturbingly, certain former and current elected leaders from Mpika and Muchinga Province are allegedly implicated in this scandalous affair. We shall name and shame all the gluttonous people involved at the right time.

Despite the government’s call for local residents to evacuate the mining area, even calling military action on them, the illegal activities persist on a commercial level by those claiming to have been sent. This calls for immediate action and accountability.

I call upon the media to shine a spotlight on this matter and help raise awareness among the public. We must send a clear message that illegal activities, especially those perpetrated by politically connected individuals, will not be tolerated in Zambia.

Inungi

Hon. Francis Robert Kapyanga MP

Mpika Constituency