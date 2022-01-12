KAOMA MP GIVES WARDS K15,000

Kaoma Central Constituency member of parliament Retired General Morgan Sitwala has donated K15,000 to all wards in his Constituency.

The money donated is meant to assist community members with logistics in the process of formation of Cooperatives and Limited Companies which will be used as channels for empowerment purposes.

This assistance is for registration of women, youth and general cooperatives and companies in preparation for empowerment programmes under the UPND government