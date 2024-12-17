KAPALASA PETITIONS CONSTITUTIONAL COURT TO REMOVE UNQUALIFIED JUDGES

Former Katuba Member of Parliament Bampi Kapalasa has filed a petition in the Constitutional Court seeking the removal of all its judges, except the Judge President, on grounds of alleged lack of qualifications.

Mr. Kapalasa argues that the judges do not possess specialized training or experience in human rights and constitutional law as required under Articles 141(1)(b) and 141(2) of the Zambian Constitution.

In his petition, he is requesting the court to nullify the appointment of the judges and issue an order for them to vacate office for allegedly failing to meet the constitutional qualifications.

Additionally, Mr. Kapalasa is seeking a reversal of all judgments delivered by the affected judges, claiming they were unqualified to hold office, thus rendering their decisions invalid.

Mr. Kapalasa has cited the Attorney General as the respondent.

Diamond TV