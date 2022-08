KAPIRI MARKET REDUCED TO RUBBLE

…. As goods worth K400,000 are destroyed in an inferno

By Alvin Siandabile

RIVERSIDE Market in Kapiri Mposhi District has been left in ruins after an inferno swept through in the early hours of today, destroying goods worth over K400, 000.

The fire, believed to have started at around 01:00, destroyed 27 shops, a storage shed including grains, electrical appliances, and bales of second hand clothes.