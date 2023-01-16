KAPIRI WOMAN WITH BABY ON HER BACK HIT BY CAR, DIES AND CHILD CRITICAL

A 27-year-old woman of Kapiri-Mposhi who was at the time carrying a one-year-old baby on her back has died after she was hit by a car whilst crossing the road.

Her baby is also sadly battling for it’s life in Kapiri-Mposhi district hospital as it sustained injuries, while it’s mother, who has been identified as Jennipher Moyo has been deposited into the same hospitals mortuary.

Central province police commissioner David Chileshe who confirmed the sad incident to Mwebantu said the accident occurred yesterday around 20:00 hours along Great North road at Kashikishi area.

“Ms Moyo whilst carrying a one year old baby on her back died after being hit by a vehicle Toyota Vitz while her baby sustained injuries as she was crossing the road. The unregistered vehicle was being driven by Salale Richard aged 44 of Meanwood Chamba Valley, Lusaka. The accident happened on January 14th, 2023 around 20:00 hours along the Great North road at Kashikishi area. The baby is admitted to Kapiri Mposhi District Hospital while the body of the deceased is lying in the same hospital awaiting postmortem,” he said.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old man of Kapiri-Mposhi has also lost his life in a hit and run.

Aswell Mukoka died after being hit by an unknown vehicle and the driver under unknown circumstances as the vehicle never stopped.

“The accident happened on January 14,2023 around 23:00 hours along the Kapiri-Ndola road at Kashitu area. The body of the deceased is lying in Kapiri Mposhi District Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem,” Mr Chileshe confirmed.