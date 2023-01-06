KAPUTA WITCHES AND WIZARDS WARNED

By Diamond Chitalu

Stories of individuals, especially civil servants, abandoning their workstations on grounds of witchcraft are not new.

Health workers and teachers deployed mostly in rural Zambia have allegedly been victims of witchcraft and the situation is not different in Mukupa Katandula Chiefdom in Kaputa District, Northern Province.

According to Kaputa District Commissioner, Cosmas Mwaya, several government workers in the area have complained of being raped in their sleep by alleged witches and wizards.

As a result, the area continues to lag behind in terms of development because people that come to help develop the area end up leaving because of the said witchcraft attacks.

The District Commissioner has called on residents of Mukupa Katandula Chiefdom to stop frustrating and threatening the life of government workers sent to work in the area.

He says his office has engaged the traditional leadership to see how best to handle the issue as government can no longer condone the practice of witchcraft that ends up scaring away civil servants.

And Chiefdom Mukupa Katandula of the Tabwa Speaking People of Kaputa says his subjects have taken advantage that there is no law against witchcraft in the courts of law.

He says traditionally witchcraft can still be proven and has warned that whoever will be found wanting will face the wrath of the chief.

The duo was speaking at the official opening of Holland Lukwesa Mini hospital constructed at a sum of $150, 000.

The hospital has so far received 20 health personnel who have already complained of being raped by witches and wizards at night.