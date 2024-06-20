KAPYANGA WITHDRAWS FROM YOUTH PARLIAMENTARY CAUCUS FOR FAILING TO PROTECT YOUNG MPS

MPIKA Member of Parliament, Hon.Francis KAPYANGA has withdrawn his membership from the Youth Parliamentary Caucus citing failure for the group to protect young members of Parliament.

Petauke Central Independent MP, Emmanuel JJ Banda was abducted, Mambilima MP, Jean Chisanga had her burnt down in a suspected case of arson and Lumezi MP, Hon. Munir Zulu has suffered numerous incarceration and court cases.

He says the group has failed to advocate and support the MPs during their harassment or challenges.

This is according to a letter written to Speaker of the National Assembly by Hon. Kapyanga .