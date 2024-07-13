KARIBA DAM HASN’T RUN OUT OF WATER FOR POWER GENERATION – Zambezi River Authority (ZRA)

KARIBA DAM HASN’T RUN OUT OF WATER FOR POWER GENERATION – ZRA

THE Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) says the Kariba Dam has not run out of water for power generation.

Speaking during a livestream at the Kariba Dam on Tuesday, ZRA Director of Water Resources Christopher Chisense said the authority was working with Zesco and the Zimbabwe Power Company to ensure prudent use of water so that it reached December.

“First of all, the water available for power generation has not run out. So both power stations still have water that is available for power generation. In other words, the live or usable water is still there, it’s just that for this year we did not receive the usual volumes.

News Diggers