Kariba dam is not leaking- Zesco board chairman Vickson Ncube



By New Dawn Reporter

Appearing on the Hot Seat radio program today, Zesco board chairman Vickson Ncube said the Kariba dam is not leaking.



President Hichilema was quoted as having said that the Kariba Dam has leakages which have contributed to the reduction of water levels in the largest man made lake.



However, the board chairman, Ncube said that at no time did the President say that the dam was leaking.

When asked to confirm whether the Dam had at anytime shown leakages, Ncube said the dam was not leaking and at no time did it leak.

He explained that Zesco under his watch should abide to the loadshedding schedule as it was policy.



Various conflicting statements have been issued with respect to the current loadshedding being experienced in Zambia, with State House accusing the PF to have overused the water in lake Kariba.