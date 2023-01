KARIBA DAM LEAKAGE BEING ADDRESSED – KAPALA

By Mwenya Mofya

ENERGY Minister Peter Kapala says the reported leakage at the Kariba dam is being addressed.

During a review meeting of the Kariba and Maamba trips recently, President Hakainde Hichilema revealed that there were leakages at the Kariba dam.

“I think minister (referring to Minister of Energy), what I wanted you to touch on is the remedial works going on, on the integrity of the Kariba dam itself. …

(Read full story @ Diggers.news)