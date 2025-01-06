KARIBA LAKE LEVEL STEADILY INCREASING DUE TO SUSTAINED RAINFALL





The Kariba Lake level is steadily increasing, thanks to sustained rainfall over the reservoir and its immediate catchment areas.





According to the latest hydrology report released by the Zambezi River Authority, the lake level stands at 475.87 meters, up from 475.15 meters recorded on December 16th 2024.





In comparison, during the same period in 2024, the lake level was recorded at 477.28 meters.





Meanwhile, the usable live storage for power generation has improved slightly to 2.61% as of January 6th 2025, compared to 2.41% on December 16th 2024. However, it remains lower than the 12.32% recorded during the same period in 2024.





The Zambezi River Authority notes, the Kariba Lake is designed to operate within levels of 475.50 meters to 488.50 meters, with a 0.70-meter freeboard required for safe hydropower generation.



