KARIBA NORTH BANK POWER STATION LIKELY TO SHUTDOWN

The Kariba North Bank Power Station is likely to shutdown completely should Zambia not receive rainfall by January 2025.

Senior Power Station Manager, Cephas Museba says this must be done to protect the turbines from pockets of air that might slip through the low water levels at Kariba Dam and cause damage to machinery.

Currently, water levels are at 1.8 meters above minimum operating level when operations must be shutdown.

Experts say in order for the Kariba dam to reach maximum level, the country will need 5 years of good rainfall.

Zambia has a shortfall of 750 megawatts and government says it is looking into importing electricity.

Energy Minister, Peter Kapala has announced the increase of loadshedding hours from 8 to 12 hours, divided in intervals of 6 hours at a time.

