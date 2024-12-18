Real Madrid legend, Karim Benzema is reportedly considering retiring at the end of the season.

Benzema, 36, who currently plays for Al-Ittihad has endured a difficult campaign in the Middle East last season due to reported off-field problems.

He has scored 10 goals in 10 Saudi Pro League appearances under compatriot Laurent Blanc, with the striker just two goals behind top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic and level with Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, Benzema has begun to consider his options for the future and could end his playing career, according to Relevo.

The striker, who is paid a whopping £86million a year, has a contract with Al-Ittihad until 2026 and the club expects him to honour it.

However, the Saudi side would not be unhappy if he was to hand up his boots as it would free them from a huge financial commitment.

The outlet also reports that Benzema has a future career in mind already, with Real keen to recruit him as a club ambassador as they appreciate his links to the Middle East.

The Frenchman scored 354 goals in 648 appearances for Real Madrid, winning 25 trophies along the way, including five Champions League titles.

He also won the prestigious Ballon d’Or in 2022 on the back of a season where he scored 44 goals in 46 games.