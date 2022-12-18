Karim Benzema ‘REJECTS French president Emmanuel Macron’s offer to take his private jet to the World Cup final’

Karim Benzema has reportedly rejected the chance to attend France’s World Cup final in Qatar as his bitter feud with Didier Deschamps over his injury continues to escalate.

The Ballon d’Or winner has controversially missed the tournament through injury and was expected to be a big miss for the reigning champions, but they have dealt with his absence well and will contest their second final in a row against Argentina.

According to RMC Sport, however, Benzema has rejected an offer from French president Emmanuel Macron to join him on his presidential plane to Qatar to attend the game and support his side.

Benzema, the Real Madrid striker, was ruled out of the tournament before it had even started after suffering a thigh injury in their first training session in Doha.

Spanish publication Libertad Digital claimed earlier this week that Benzema was unhappy with the treatment by Deschamps, who is claimed to have sent the striker home despite his injury only requiring minor treatment.

Benzema reportedly needed just three days of treatment at Real Madrid’s training facility before he went on holiday and has already recovered.

He is said to have wanted to stay with the French squad to receive treatment, but was sent away from the camp.

L’Equipe claimed on Sunday that Benzema has had no contact with the French camp since he left Qatar. They also claim his relationship with Deschamps, which was already far from harmonious, is now completely ‘broken’.

It’s claimed that Benzema’s entourage complained about how France’s medical team were treating his thigh injury but that the striker’s lack of communication over his fitness ‘gave the impression he was hiding something’.

Benzema also reportedly found it bizarre that Deschamps chose not to replace him in the squad, believing it would have helped him get over being sent home if somebody had been called up in his place.