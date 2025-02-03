Kasaka’s leg rotting, reveals Comedians Association of Zambia



VETERAN comedian Webster Chiluba widely known as Kasaka is battling a severe health condition that has his leg rotting from the inside, the Comedians Association of Zambia (COAZ) has revealed.



In an interview with Kalemba, COAZ secretary general Ginnethon Shandele disclosed that Kasaka has been unwell for a long time now as he has been suffering from a persistent sore that has worsened despite ongoing treatment.





“He’s been unwell for a long time now. His leg is rotting inside. He has had a sore for a long time and the leg is being affected, though he has been receiving treatment,” said Shandele.





The veteran comedian who arrived in Lusaka from the Copperbelt yesterday is scheduled for a medical screening at Maina Soko Hospital today where doctors will determine the extent of his condition.



The secretary general assured the public that more details will be shared following the examination.





In the meantime, the association has called on well wishers to provide financial support to help Kasaka access specialist medical treatment.



“We appeal to all well wishers who would like to offer financial assistance to support his access to specialist medical treatment,” said the association.





COAZ also urged the public to rally behind the comedian who has spent years bringing laughter to Zambian audiences by praying for his recovery.



By Catherine Pule



(Credit: Kalemba)