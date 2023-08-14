KASAMA AIRPORT RUNWAY CERTIFIED READY TO ACCOMMODATE AIRCRAFTS.



Northern Province Permanent Secretary BENARD MPUNDU says the Kasama Airport runway has been certified ready to accommodate aircrafts.



Mr. MPUNDU who has expressed elation at the completion of the Kasama Airport runway, has since called on commercial airlines to explore their business potential in Northern Province.



The PS said this yesterday 10th August 2023 during the first test landing, conducted by the Zambia Air Force.



Mr. MPUNDU has also paid glowing tribute to the Zambia National Service, or ZNS and Anhui Shuian Construction Group Cooperation for fully executing the project.