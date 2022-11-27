KASAMA BUSINESSLADY FOUND DEAD AFTER MISSING FOR THREE DAYS

By Diamond Chitalu

33-year-old Eunice Kabwe a businesswoman of Chambeshi Market in Kasama District in Northern Province who went missing on Wednesday this week has been found dead in unclear in circumstances.

According to the victim’s cousin, Kelvin Mubanga, says that after Eunice knocked off from the family’s shops, she arrived home like usual and had supper with the family and later went to bed around 21:00hrs. Mr. Mubanga narrates that the next day around 05:00 hours the main door to the house was found open in unclear circumstances and when Eunice was not seen it was assumed she left early for work.

He adds that to his shock, it was later found that the victim had not reported at the shops she supervises and efforts to reach her via mobile phone failed since the line was strangely off hence the family to file a missing person’s report at the police.

Mr. Mubanga further adds that a search for his cousin was instituted but could not be found alive until today when they got wind of information that there was a discovery of a decomposed body of a female around location township near Kasenga Primary School in Kasama and it was found they are remains of Eunice.

Because she was in advanced decomposition police could not deposit the body in the mortuary and was buried at Chiba Cemetery within Kasama.