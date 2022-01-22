KASAMA INCIDENT, ANOTHER SCANDAL BY PF TO MAKE UPND LICK WOUNDS

Barely four days after Gilbert Liswamiso used vulgar language to warn against insulting the Head of State, PF hooligans pulled a fast one on UPND, they mobilized to brutalize an innocent employee.

This is why we say UPND thinks it’s in opposition, such schemes can be dealt with at intelligence level. Where is the party intelligence wing to sniff such criminal activities at planning stage?

PF is way ahead in implicating UPND on matters that can be handled squarely by party intelligence wing.

Two days ago a phone tapping Scandle happened right in the nose of entire office of the President circles, a day later Emmanuel Mwamba wrote an article demanding to know who owns a machine which taps phones. Why did Emmanuel write this article? It’s simple Emmanuel Mwamba owns an ICT equipment he was using to rig elections, now he is using to tap calls….

UPND wake up, this is BULLSHIT

By HH7 Gate Keepers.