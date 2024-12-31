KASAMA MAN TAKES OWN LIFE AFTER KÏLLÏNG WIFE AND ONE MONTH OLD CHILD



A 44-year-old man of Simbeye Village in Kasama has brutally murdered his wife and their month-old son before taking his own life.





Northern Province Police Commissioner Lucky Munkondya has confirmed the sad development saying the incident occurred on Sunday, December 29, 2024, around 09:00 hours.



The deceased have been identified as John Chongo, his wife Bathsheba Mwale, 44, and their infant son, John Chongo junior.





According to Commissioner Munkondya, the motive behind the tragic events was a dispute over the paternity of the child.





She added that Mr. Chongo had repeatedly questioned his wife about the child’s father, leading to a heated argument that ended in tragedy.





Ms Munkondya disclosed that Mr. Chongo used an axe to attack his wife and son, before taking a poisonous substance in an apparent attempt to take his own life.



She said Mr Chongo died on the way to the hospital.



Radio Mano