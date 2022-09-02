Kasama records highest number of registered voters since June

By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone

OVER 4,000 have registered as voters in the continuous voter registration exercise that began on June 1, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has revealed.



And the ECZ has revealed that Kasama is leading in cumulative continuous registration of voters at 934 while Chipata has the least at 164.

ECZ corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga however says the Ndola continuous registration of voters remains suspended until September 16 due to the Kabushi by-election.



“The ECZ has registered 1,242 voters in the month of August 2022 of which 792 are male while 450 are female. Kasama recorded the highest number of registered voters in the month under review at 428 while Mansa recorded the least at 12,’’ said Luhanga in a statement on Friday.’’

This brings the cumulative total number of registered voters since the exercise began on 1st June 2022 to 4,080. Out of a total number of voter registered during the period 2,709 are male while 1,371 are female. Cumulative, Kasama has the highest total number of registered voters at 934 while Chipata has the least at 164.”