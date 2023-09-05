Kasama sisters die enroute to church conference

A HORRIFIC road accident has claimed the lives two sisters of Kasama as they travelled for a church conference yesterday.

The two sustained fatal head injuries and died on the spot after the speeding car they were in overturned on their way to Senga Hill around 05:00 hours yesterday.

Five other people survived the accident with injuries.

According to reports, the vehicle lost control and overturned in Nseluka area along the Kasama-Mbala road.

Circumstances surrounding their death are that the driver of the vehicle they were in, Misheck Kalima, driving a Toyota Corolla bearing registration Number BAB 4262 lost control of the vehicle due to excessive speed leaving the vehicle extensively damaged.

Mengo Namwinga, 27 and her younger sister, Suwilanji Namwinga, 23 have left their family members and friends in deep grief.

The two were members of the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Ipusukilo church in Kasama.

The younger sibling, Suwilanji had just begun curving her future as a first year student at Kwame Nkrumah University under the school of bussiness.

She completed her Secondary school from Kabundi Secondary school in Chingola, in 2019.

Her friends have expressed her death as painful and unexpected.

Her elder sister on the other hand, Mengo was a former pupil of Kasenda primary school in Kasama and recently tied the knot with her husband in 2021.

And at church, Mengo was a devoted choir member of the Kasama Ipusukilo Angels UCZ Choir as she was fondly referred to as ‘bana Director’.

Mengo has left behind her husband and a child.

The accident and death of the two sisters was confirmed by Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) Northern Region manager Martin Mumba.

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Credit: Kalemba