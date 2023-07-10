KASAMA TO HAVE ITS FIRST SHOPPING MALL

Monday, 10th July, 2023

Kasama will soon have its first shopping mall as the picture of the mall’s construction at Kasama golf course above progresses!

Next to the new mall under construction is the new and second Eco Filling Station whose construction works are also nearing completion.

The road in the foreground of both pictures is the Kasama-Mpika Road.

From the left, it traverses to Mpika about 200 metres from Kasama’s traffic lights.

The new shopping mall under construction and the new Eco Filling Station nearing completion are located between Natsave Bank Kasama Branch and the Zambia Sugar Depot.

We look forward to a new-look Kasama town!

Photo Credit – Lutanda RADIO Station