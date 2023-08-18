KASANDA APOLOGISES FOR ANY MINISTERS STATEMENTS WHICH OFFENDED CITIZENS

By Nakaonga Nakaonga

CHIEF Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda has apologised to citizens if they feel offended by any statements that have been made by ministers or government officials.

And Kasanda says Cabinet Office is producing a handbook for communication which all government officials will use in an effort to ensure more coordinated communication.

Meanwhile, Kasanda says the UPND government will not disappo…

