KASANDA, COMPANY DEMANDS RELEASE OF FROZEN ACCOUNTS

KASANDA, COMPANY DEMANDS RELEASE OF FROZEN ACCOUNT’S



LUSAKA businessman Shadreck Kasanda and his company Quashaun International Limited have sued the State in the Lusaka High Court for freezing their business accounts.



Kasanda and his company are seeking an order for the immediate removal of the seizure notices placed on the accounts



They also want damages for loss of business and income.



In their statement of claim, the plaintiffs said on August 21, 2023, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) placed notices of seizure on the company’s company account no.62744067738 and Kasanda’s personal account no. 630533042762.



Kasanda said as a result of the actions by the DEC, he has been greatly inconvenienced and has suffered loss of business.



He said the Company’s operational funds have been idle following seizure of the account and the same has greatly affected the running of the business.



“The second plaintiff, has no access to the company’s main bank account making it challenging to deposit and receive deposits from both new and old clients,” Kasanda said.



He complained that the ompany has since closed its offices due to failure to pay rentals.



Kasanda stated that he is failing to meet his financial obligations as a business man and parent, which has affected his children’s education, health and social life .



“The said notices of seizure have been placed indefinitely, as there has never been any action instituted directly or indirectly involving the bank accounts,” said Kasanda



He is further seeking interest for withholding their funds indefinitely for one year.



By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba September 9, 2024.