KASANDA MUST STOP HER YAMU MOBA MANNERISMS – NAWAKWI

FDD leader Edith Nawakwi has told Information minister Chushi Kasanda that time is gone when a woman is dragged by the cloth she puts around he waist and that she must stop her continuous mannerisms of yamu moba.

In a press statement, Nawakwi charged that Kasanda’s mental bankruptcy is evident in “her disorientated” way of referring to me as a “grandmother” in the political domain.

“She lacks clarity and understanding when discussing issues of development and needs to be schooled by a real politician like me. My political stamina is refined, like gold, unlike her unskilled tactics which have no mileage. Let us as a nation focus on the real issues of development and not useless banter that serves the nation no benefit,” Nawakwi stated. “She should give us detailed accounts of how the current government will aim to soften diplomatic relations with china and not her continuous mannerisms of yamu moba, let me just say honourable minister that we discuss politics like educated woman not like drunk chickens who are thriving off selling their countries prized positions to neo colonialists.”

She stated that if Kasanda… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/kasanda-must-stop-her-mannerisms-of-yamu-moba-nawakwi/