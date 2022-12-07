GROOM YOUR SUCCESSOR

KASEBAMASHILA PREDICTS VOTER APATHY IN 2026

By Correspondent Reporter

NEWS and Political Analyst, Kasebamashila Kaseba says it is likely that the 2026 General Elections will be a repeat of the 1996 polls which were marred by serious voter apathy.

And Kaseba is disappointed that President Hakainde Hichilema has not groomed a successor in the last 25 years he has been at the helm of the UPND.

Speaking in an interview, Kaseba said there is a possibility that the 2026 elections will have serious voter apathy owing to the UPND’s unpopularity.

According to the media critic, the voter apathy that will characterise the 2026 will facilitate the reelection of President Hichilema.

“The current political landscape cannot be measured by the normal calamities(the country is facing). The situation in Zambia is that when we are disappointed as we are, we just complain and sit back. We don’t protest or riot. There is a likelihood that there will be a lot of voter apathy in 2026 as it was in 1996 when late Frederick Chiluba blocked late Kenneth Kaunda from re contesting the elections or the Kwacha and Kabushi by-elections. UPND will go through because of voter apathy” Kaseba said.

He, however, said just like in the1991, someone can spring a surprise and knock down President Hichilema because Zambians are fatigued with him owing to his longevity(25 years) in partisan politics.

He said other Dr Kenneth Kaunda, President Hichilema has over stayed in politics.

Kaseba is disappointed that President Hichilema has not groomed a successor in the last 25 years he has been in politics.

“HH has been running the UPND as a one man show,” he said.