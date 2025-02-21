KASHALA FIGHTS BACK AGAINST UNJUST DISQUALIFICATION



FAZ Presidential aspirant Adrian Kashala has officially appealed his disqualification from the 2025 FAZ elections, slamming the decision as unjust, baseless, and a blatant attempt to sideline a formidable candidate.





Kashala, a battle-hardened football administrator with over a decade of hands-on experience, was shockingly ruled ineligible due to an alleged lack of experience—an assertion that flies in the face of his proven track record.





His contributions to Zambian football are undeniable. From his leadership at Nkwazi Football Club to serving as FAZ Deputy General Secretary before being promoted to General Secretary, Kashala has played a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s football landscape. After his tenure at FAZ, he returned to Nkwazi FC, where he currently serves as Executive Director.





His disqualification has sparked outrage and raised red flags over the transparency of the electoral process. Many see this as a deliberate move to keep him out of the race, undermining fairness and credibility in Zambian football governance.





Kashala’s appeal is more than just a fight for his candidacy—it is a battle for integrity, justice, and the future of Zambian football. The question now is: Will FAZ correct this injustice, or will manipulation and politics take precedence over merit?