KASHALA JOINS FAZ PRESIDENTIAL RACE



Mike Sichula



Former Football Association of Zambia General Secretary Adrian Kashala, today filed in his nomination for the position of FAZ Presidency.



He will be contesting against his former boss FAZ president Andrew Kamanga.



Kashala believes that he is the right man for the position. The 51-year-old feels that it is time to cleanse and change the system.



“Once elected, we will run our football with a united front, everyone who has an interest in Football Administration will be allowed run freely, no one deserves to be banned from football for along time.



We will not focus on individuals but rather our focus will be on the development of football, from Womens Football, Youth Football, Referees training including Administrors training,” he said.



The 2025 FAZ Presidential elections will take place on March 29 at Fairmount Hotel in Livingstone.



I look forward to look at his pitching document, as football enthusiasts we are going scrutinise all the candidates once the vetting process is done.