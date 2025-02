KASHALA, MWEEMBA TO CONTEST FAZ RULING



Former Football Association of Zambia -FAZ- General Secretary ADRIAN KASHALA says he will petition the decision by the football body’s Electoral Committee which has found him ineligible to stand as president of the Association.





Speaking to the media KASHALA said he is eligible and called on the body that will handle the petition to be fair.





And MUZA FC proprietor KEITH MWEEMBA said he will petition the decision by the FAZ Electoral Committee.



ZNBC