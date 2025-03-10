KASHALA, MWEEMBA urged to field one FAZ Presidential candidate



By Mike Mwendachabe



Former Sports Deputy Minister STEVEN MASUMBA has called for unity among aspiring candidates for the Football Association of Zambia –FAZ- Presidency.



MASUMBA has urged ADRIAN KASHALA and KEITH MWEEMBA to unite in the upcoming -FAZ- elections.



He says this is crucial as it will help change the leadership at FAZ.





Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka, MASUMBA said he is concerned with the happenings at the Football House and wants the two to unite so that they do not split votes.



He however said that the ultimate decision lies with the voters and advised them to make the right choice on behalf of all Zambians.





The FAZ Elective Annual General Meeting is scheduled to take place in Livingstone on March 29, 2025, with five candidates vying for the top position.





Others vying for the position are ANDREW KAMANGA, EMMANUEL MUNAILE and FRANCIS HAFWITI.