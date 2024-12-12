KASONDE MWENDA OPENS DEFENCE, DENIES ESCAPING FROM POLICE CUSTODY
ECONOMIC Freedom Fighters leader Kasonde Mwenda has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that he was unsettled and uncomfortable with government funding the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway under the Private-Public Partnership model.
He has also told the court that he did not escape from lawful custody and he was surprised when he saw on Facebook that he was wanted by the police.
This is in a matter where Mwenda and 14 others are charged with unlawful assembly while he is facing an additional charge of escape from lawful custody. In count one, it is alleged that the accused persons on March 10, 2023, in Lusaka, with intent to carry out some common purpose.
News Diggers
This is his legacy:
Fixing all opposition parties.
Growing up in the village, he must have missed the memo that Zambia is now a multi party democracy country. Even he has benefited from this fact, but now he wants to pull the ladder.
ALL political parties hold conventions to elect their leader. Except one.
Vote wisely in 2026.
Indeed all democratic political parties held civil conventions to elect their leaders except PF, which elected Lungu in 2014 in Kabwe by its so called delegates’ raising of hands while they were closely watched by panga wielding thugs. Shortly after that the presiding officer (late Tutwa Ngulube) declared ECL winner and the same thugs lifted Lungu into the air celebrating his “election victory”. That was the first and last we saw of the election of the PF president, unless you were too young to understand all that. But I know that you know the truth about the PF thuggery which had always marked Lungu’s reign.
You have lost it. No direction now and forever.
Head cut off!
Which vote wisely in 2026, unfortunately be ready to be ruled again by those you hate most.
It’s so painful, if you can’t beat them……
Or else FIMBA UPOKE!
We are getting closer to the Chorus
HH7 paka 20 sate 1.