KASONDE MWENDA OPENS DEFENCE, DENIES ESCAPING FROM POLICE CUSTODY





ECONOMIC Freedom Fighters leader Kasonde Mwenda has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that he was unsettled and uncomfortable with government funding the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway under the Private-Public Partnership model.





He has also told the court that he did not escape from lawful custody and he was surprised when he saw on Facebook that he was wanted by the police.





This is in a matter where Mwenda and 14 others are charged with unlawful assembly while he is facing an additional charge of escape from lawful custody. In count one, it is alleged that the accused persons on March 10, 2023, in Lusaka, with intent to carry out some common purpose.



News Diggers