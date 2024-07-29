Kasonde Mwenda slams government for building hospital in Central African Republic



ECONOMIC Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Kasonde Mwenda has wondered why Government has chosen to build a US$21 million hospital in the Central African Republic when the biggest hospital, the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) and the Cancer Diseases Hospital are neglected.



Mr Mwenda said it was unreasonable for the government to build a hospital in a foreign country when it was failing to maintain its own health infrastructure.



It has come to light that President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government are investing $21 million in building a state-of-the-art hospital in the Central African Republic (CAR), while the University Teaching Hospitals (UTH) Cancer Centre remains neglected, resulting in 8, 750 cancer-related deaths annually in Zambia,” Mr Mwenda said.



It is with deep regret that we have learned this contract was flagged by the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) as being corruptly procured, with funds disbursed before any work commenced,” he said.