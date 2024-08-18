KASONDE MWENDA’S AERIAL GEOPHYSICAL SURVEY ‘ILLEGAL’ REMARKS DESCRIBED AS UNWARRANTED AND DISRUPTIVE TO THE MINING SECTOR

KASONDE MWENDAS AERIAL GEOPHYSICAL SURVEY ‘ILLEGAL’ REMARKS DESCRIBED AS UNWARRANTED AND DISRUPTIVE TO THE MINING SECTOR



The Copperbelt Trade and Development Forum –CTDF Executive Director Vincent Lengwe says any remarks that the impending aerial geophysical survey is illegal are aimed at inciting unwarranted tension and disrupting the progressive development agenda for Zambia’s mining sector.



Reacting to a statement by Economic Freedom Fighters –EFF- Leader Kasonde Mwenda on the legal status of the aerial geophysical survey, Mr. Lengwe is concerned with the deliberate increase in the dissemination of alleged malicious political narratives and falsehoods by some opposition political leaders which he says are unwarranted and misguided.



He explains that with only about 49% of the country geologically mapped, one of the objectives of the current revised mineral resources development policy is to enhance geological mapping and mineral resource exploration by promoting local and foreign direct investments as well as through public private partnerships.



Mr Lengwe further notes that the international instruments that were quoted by the EFF leader were also misconstrued and cited out of context because the launch of the country-wide aerial geophysical mapping of minerals is consistent with the provisions of the SADC protocol on mining and the African mining vision.



He is therefore urging the government to formulate or enforce laws designed to curtail the mischief and potential threats which are associated with the deliberate dissemination of malicious political narratives aimed at misleading the nation.



