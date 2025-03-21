” KASONDE MWENDA’S MISLEADING NARRATIVE ON GBM’S SITUATION EXPOSED”



Kasonde Mwenda, I couldn’t help but notice your recent narratives trying to portray President Hakainde Hichilema as having abandoned and betrayed GBM. However, nothing could be further from the truth.





Prior to the 2021 general election, GBM and others like Chishimba Kambwili were wooed by the PF with significant financial incentives, leading them to abandon their alliance and membership with the upnd party and President Hichilema at an 11th hour. But as fate would have it, the very person they turned against is now the President of Zambia.





While we wish GBM a speedy recovery, it’s essential to set the record straight. The current challenges GBM faces are a direct result of the PF reopening cases against him, leading to his arrest. It’s unfair to blame President Hichilema for this situation.





Let’s focus on promoting factual information rather than spreading misleading narratives.



WAGON MEDIA