KASONDE MWENYA’S MISGUIDED CELEBRATION: A RECIPE FOR DISASTER



By Timmy



Kasonde Mwenda’s article, “Trump DUMPS HH’s UPND puppet regime. It’s time to stand up for Zambia,” reeks of desperation and a clear lack of understanding of the global political landscape. Mwenda’s attempt to manipulate facts and twist Trump’s actions to suit his own agenda is not only laughable but also alarming.



Let’s set the record straight: Trump’s decision to cut aid to various countries, including Zambia, is not a victory for Mwenda or his ilk. It’s a stark reminder of the Trump administration’s “America First” policy, which prioritizes American interests over global cooperation and development.





Mwenda’s jubilation at Trump’s actions is not only misguided but also reckless. He seems to have forgotten that Zambia’s economy is still reeling from the effects of the pandemic and climate change. The loss of aid will only exacerbate the situation, leaving vulnerable populations to bear the brunt.





Furthermore, Mwenda’s personal vendetta against President Hakainde Hichilema is well-documented. His article is just another attempt to score cheap political points rather than engaging in constructive dialogue. Newsflash, Mwenda: Trump’s actions are not a referendum on HH’s leadership, but rather a reflection of the Trump administration’s policies.





It’s time for Mwenda to stop grandstanding and start thinking about the welfare of the Zambian people. Rather than celebrating Trump’s decision, he should be advocating for policies that benefit Zambia, not just his own political interests.





The people of Zambia deserve better than Mwenda’s brand of politics. It’s time to stand up for Zambia the way president Hakainde Hichilema has done, – and not in the way Mwenda suggests. We need leaders who will put the interests of the nation above their own petty squabbles. The way Hakainde Hichilema has put zambians first.





