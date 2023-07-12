Kasukuwere Barred From Contesting 2023 Zim Polls

The former Local Government minister Savior Kasukuwere has been barred from contesting the Presidential elections in Zimbabwe.

This follows a High Court application by a ZANU PF member, Lovedale Mangwana to block Kasukuwere from contesting for the presidency on 23 August.

In his application, argued that Kasukuwere, who is in self-imposed exile in South Africa, is not eligible to contest for the presidency having been out of the country for 18 months.

According to Section 91 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, a person qualifies to contest fpr election as President or Vice President if,

Qualifications for election as President and Vice-President (1)A person qualifies for election as Presidentor Vice-President if he or she— (a)is a Zimbabwean citizen by birth or descent; (b)has attained the age of forty years; (c)is ordinarily resident in Zimbabwe; and (d)is registered as a voter.

(2)A person is disqualified for election as President or Vice-President if he orshe has already held office as President under this Constitution for two terms, whethercontinuous or not, and for the purpose of this subsection three ormore years’serviceis deemed to be a full term