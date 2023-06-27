Kasukuwere names campaign team in preparation to take on Mnangagwa

After successfully filing his nomination papers last week, independent presidential election candidate Saviour Kasukuwere has moved a gear up and named his campaign team which will be chaired by former Foreign Affairs and Tourism minister Walter Mzembi.

According to a statement released on Sunday, the team includes prominent lawyers Munyaradzi Bwanya, Jacqueline Sande, Munyaradzi Midzi, Lloyd Msipa and Ali Naka, a media consultant.

“As the presidential campaign for Saviour Kasukuwere gathers steam, I am pleased to announce the appointment of a Technical Committee of experts that will provide the necessary administrative support in the run up to the General Elections. The Team comprises the following patriotic and capable Zimbabweans:

“Chief of Staff: Mr Munyaradzi Bwanya.

“Chief Election Agent and Presidential Spokesperson: Ms Jacqueline Sande Chief Legal Adviser: Mr Munyaradzi Midzi.’

“Head of Foreign Relations: Mr Lloyd Msipa.

“Head of Communications and Stakeholder Management: Mr Ali Naka I wish to congratulate the individuals above for sharing our vision for a renewed Zimbabwe that belongs to all of us. I look forward to working closely with the Team to deliver a decisive victory on 23 August 2023. Thank you and God Bless Zimbabwe,” read the statement.

Kasukuwere, a former Zanu-PF political commissar, is in self exile in South Africa. He fled the country in November 2017 during the coup that ousted former President Robert Mugabe and installed his deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa as the leader of the country.

Mugabe ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years before he was removed by soldiers. He died in 2019 from prostate cancer in a Singapore hospital.

Kasukuwere, one of Mugabe’s loyalists, launched his bid to challenge Mnangagwa in the upcoming election saying that the Zanu-PF leader has failed to unite the country and revive the economy.

His nomination papers were filed by his lawyers last week. But he assured Zimbabweans that he will be coming to Zimbabwe to physically campaign ahead of the important plebiscite.