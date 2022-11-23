KASUPE COUPLE MURDERED, BODIES FOUND 30 METRES FROM THEIR FARM HOUSE

Police in Lusaka recieved a report of suspected murder in which a woman identified as Bwalya chileshe aged 56 of kasupe area in Lusaka and her husband identified as Benard chomba aged 60 were discovered dead about 30 meters near their home.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the informer who stays in Avondale received a message from her friend that her sister and husband had not been seen for the past three days and their mobile numbers had been ringing and gone unanswered which led her to report the matter to the Police.

Police officers and the named informer went to the house of the two deceased persons and upon inspection they found assorted household goods scattered in different rooms of the house and also their motor vehicle, a Toyota spacio registration number ADD 5815 silver in colour was missing.

The two bodies were later discovered near their house in a decomposed state. The scene of crime has been barricaded since the bodies are in a decomposed state.

It is alleged that the couple used to live alone at their house.

The pathologist has since been informed so that the postmortem is conducted at the crime scene.

Police suspect foul play and investigations have since been instituted.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer