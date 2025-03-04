KASUPE COUPLE WAS MURDERED WHILE PREPARING MEAL – WITNESS TELLS COURT



A state witness has told the Lusaka High Court that a murdered couple in Kasupe was preparing a meal when they were ambushed.



The couple, Bernard and Bwalya Chileshe Chomba, was allegedly killed by their 36-year-old garden boy, Godfrey Phiri, between November 19 and 22, 2022.



Testifying in court, scenes of crime officer Charity Ichidi informed the court that she found the couple’s decomposed bodies lying face-up at the crime scene.





She says she also discovered their house had been broken into, with household items scattered.



She testified that two pots containing rotten nshima and vegetables were left on the stove, suggesting they had been cooking when attacked.





Ms. Ichidi noted that there were no signs of forced entry, indicating the suspect was likely known to the victims.





She presented photos showing bruises on Bernard Chomba’s right leg and hand, as well as his wife’s body lying at his feet in a decomposed state.





During cross-examination, the defense asked if the bodies had been covered, to which Ichidi confirmed.



She also admitted to finding two firearms in the master bedroom, which had not been tampered with.



Trial continues.



Diamond TV