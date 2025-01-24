Katate youth who killed albino friend for K1 billion to rot in jail



A 21-YEAR old youth of Katete who killed his albino best friend so he could sell his hair and body for K1 billion will now most likely spend the rest of his miserable life in jail, performing back-breaking manual labour.



One would think that sharing a name with the author of Biblical books of Corinthians and Romans would instill some sense of brotherly love, but alas, it seems this Paul Banda had a different interpretation of the good book!





This afternoon, the Chipata High Court convicted Paul Banda, a resident of Nkhungulu Two Village in Chieftainess Kawaza’s area for murdering killing Cheleka Banda, his bestfriend, according to a report by Breeze FM.





The victim had a condition of albinism and the sinister motive of the murder was to sell his hair and body for a staggering K1 billion.



High Court Judge Dorcas Malama delivered the verdict, reserving sentencing for tomorrow.





After the verdict, all Paul could do was apologise to the family of his deceased friend and to the court for his heinous actions.



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba January 23, 2025