Kate Middleton’s senior staffers haven’t seen or spoken to her and didn’t know about surgery

Concern for Kate Middleton’s whereabouts has continued to mount as it emerged that even her personal staff have not seen her for months and they don’t have knowledge of her post-recovery process.

The Princess of Wales, 42, was last seen in December 2023, during the Christmas Day service.

Earlier this year, it was announced that she was had abdominal surgery.

However, she has not been seen since then.

When the public started asking too many questions, a photo was released but later recalled after it emerged that the picture was doctored and wasn’t recent.

According to those working for Kate, she is nowhere to be seen.

“A few of Kate’s senior staffers haven’t been able to see or speak to her, and they didn’t even know about the surgery until it was announced, so it’s caught them off guard,” a source told Us Weekly.

The source added: “Only a few people know what’s really going on, and they’re tight-lipped. It’s confusing and causing some concern.”

The source said that Middleton has only had a few visitors but is otherwise covered by a “shroud of secrecy.”

A second source says the palace is being “very hush-hush” about Middleton’s post-op recovery.