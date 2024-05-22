KATEKA REPORTS POLICE TO HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION

CHISHALA Kateka has written to the Human Rights Commission (HRC) to investigate the police for denying the New Heritage Party to hold a rally in Lusaka’s Mandevu Township on June 1, 2024.

Ms Kateka had informed police of the party’s intention to hold a public rally.

“We call on all our members, supporters and democracy loving Zambian’s to turn up in large numbers. As ably stated by the Law Association of Zambia there is no law in Zambia that compels the police to give permission for a political rally,” Ms Kateka said.

She said since the UPND came into power, no opposition political party has ever held a political rally whilst President Hakainde Hichilema and UPND does so unconditionally.

DNZ